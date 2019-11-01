Several WWE NXT Superstars made surprise appearances in the first few segments of tonight's WWE SmackDown episode.

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler hopped the barrier after Sasha Banks helped SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retain her title over Nikki Cross in the opening match. Baszler dropped Banks and Cross at ringside, then entered the ring to destroy Bayley. The Queen of Spades then stood tall over Bayley as she posed with her title and left through the crowd.

SmackDown then cut to a backstage segment with Cathy Kelley talking to Sami Zayn. Zayn mentioned the appearance by Baszler, and an earlier brief backstage appearance by WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels, and said it feels like NXT is making things weird on SmackDown. Zayn went on to warn the NXT Superstars that they should stay away from him, and that's when Matt Riddle and Keith Lee appeared. This led to Riddle and Lee chasing Sami to the ring. Sami took a swing at Riddle but Riddle ducked and slammed him with a Bro-Derek. Lee then nailed a huge moonsault from the top to end the segment.

Stay tuned for more NXT Superstar appearances on tonight's SmackDown, which are happening because of top blue brand Superstars being unable to make it to SmackDown in time due to the flight troubles coming out of Saudi Arabia.

Below are shots of Baszler, Riddle and Lee on tonight's SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY: