A thirty-minute WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for Saturday at 6:30pm ET. The pre-show will air live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, on the WWE Network the WWE website, WWE's YouTube channel, plus the other usual platforms.

The main "Takeover: WarGames 2019" card is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET and run until around 10pm ET. A new WWE Chronicle episode on Cain Velasquez will premiere after Takeover goes off the air on the WWE Network. The one-hour documentary will focus on Cain's recent WWE debut run.

Regarding Survivor Series Sunday on the WWE Network, this is not on the official WWE website but WWENetworkNews reports that a new WWE Day Of documentary, focused on the 2019 WWE Draft, will premiere on the Network before the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show on Sunday.

In more news on the Survivor Series pre-show, WWE has confirmed that there will be a two-hour Kickoff for Sunday's pay-per-view. The Kickoff will begin at 5pm ET, airing on the usual platforms mentioned above. The main Survivor Series card is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET, and run until around 11pm ET.

As we've noted, the WWE Network will premiere "The Broken Skull Sessions" interview series after Survivor Series goes off the air. The two-hour premiere will feature host and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin speaking to The Undertaker.

Another new documentary coming to the WWE Network this week is the WWE "Untold: Sting's Last Stand" at 7pm ET on Friday, as Josh noted before. The near-hour long documentary will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Sting and his final match in WWE.

Remember to join us here on Saturday for live Takeover coverage, beginning at 6:30pm ET, and then on Sunday for live Survivor Series coverage, beginning at 5pm ET.