Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL.

Our live coverage starts at 6:30pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Captain Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Final Partner TBA on Saturday

The Undisputed Era has earned the order of entry advantage.

WarGames

Captain Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Captain Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray

Team Baszler has earned the order of entry advantage.

#1 Contender's Triple Threat

Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

Winner challenges NXT Champion Adam Cole on Sunday night at Survivor Series.

Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle

Pre-show

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Angel Garza