The WWE NXT Title was defended in the main event of WWE Monday Night RAW for the first-time-ever tonight.

The main event of tonight's RAW from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain the title over Seth Rollins. Rollins won the match by DQ due to interference from The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish).

This was not the first time the NXT Title was defended on RAW as then-NXT Champion Kevin Owens retained his title over Neville (PAC) on the June 8, 2015 RAW episode from New Orleans. That was the first match of the night.

After several NXT Superstars began the Survivor Series build on last Friday's SmackDown, the NXT invasion continued on tonight's RAW.

NXT Superstars first appeared on RAW at the end of a segment between Rollins and Triple H, who wanted Rollins to come over to his brand. Triple H warned that Rollins is either with him or against him, and that's when all four members of The Undisputed Era came through the crowd and stared Rollins down from the apron. The Undisputed Era then retreated to the crowd after The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles) came marching to the ring. The OC were then attacked at ringside by Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic, and The Undisputed Era who came back to ringside. RAW Superstars Erick Rowan, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins and R-Truth all came out to join the brawl shortly before the segment ended. RAW came back from the commercial break and that's when Triple H granted Rollins' request to face Cole, for the NXT Title, in the main event.

As noted above, the RAW main event ended when The Undisputed Era interfered. This led to members of the RAW roster, including the Superstars from before, plus Ricochet, The OC, Rowan and a few others, making the save. More NXT Superstars were right behind them to add to the brawl - Dijakovic, Priest, Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, and Matt Riddle. The brawl continued until RAW went off the air with Lee nailing a huge dive over the top rope, taking out other Superstars on the ground.

As noted, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler also made an appearance on RAW, interrupting Charly Caruso's backstage sitdown interview with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. This was when WWE confirmed the non-title Survivor Series Triple Threat between Lynch, Baszler and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

We also noted during RAW how one other non-title Triple Threat match was confirmed for the November 24 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view - NXT Tag Team Champions Fish and O'Reilly vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival. Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was also confirmed for the pay-per-view.

Below are various shots of the NXT Superstars on this week's RAW: