WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole will not be involved in any of the RAW vs. NXT vs. SmackDown matches at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, but the NXT Title will be defended at the big event.

WWE announced today that Wednesday's NXT episode will feature Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat. The winner will go on to challenge Cole for the title at Survivor Series.

Wednesday's NXT episode is shaping up to be a big one as WWE also announced a non-title match between The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.

As previously announced, Wednesday's NXT episode will also feature Cole vs. Dominik Dijakovic in a Ladder Match. The winner will earn the order of entry advantage for their team in Saturday's WarGames match.

This week's NXT episode will be the black & yellow brand go-home show for Saturday's "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event and Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. Stay tuned for updates on the episode.

Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated card with Cole's match confirmed:

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

NXT Title Match

Damian Priest or Pete Dunne or Killian Dain vs. Adam Cole (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

Non-Title Triple Threat

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane

Saturday's "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event will take place from the same venue, the Allstate Arena. Below is the current card:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Captain Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, TBA

WarGames

Captain Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Captain Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray

Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle