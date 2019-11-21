It took 8 weeks, but WWE NXT has finally topped AEW Dynamite in viewership.

Wednesday's NXT drew 916,000 viewers on the USA Network while AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 893,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. NXT topped Dynamite by 2.6%.

This is the best NXT viewership since the official two-hour USA premiere on October 2. The first two NXT USA episodes had just one hour air on cable, and they drew 1.179 million viewers and 1.006 million viewers. The NXT viewership is likely up due to fans expecting top RAW and SmackDown Superstars to appear for the final Survivor Series build on NXT. As noted, top main roster stars such as Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, The Revival, and others appeared.

AEW still topped NXT in the 18-49 demo, as it ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked #14. AEW ranked #36 in overall viewership, while NXT ranked #35 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 957,000 viewers and ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, and #37 in viewership, so it dropped 6.7%. Last week's NXT episode drew 750,000 viewers and ranked #22 in the Cable Top 150, and #41 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.30 in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW episode drew a 0.43 in that demographic while NXT drew a 0.25.

The Democratic Debate on MSNBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic at #1 with a 1.08 rating, also topping the night in viewership with 6.604 million viewers.

Chicago Med on NBC at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 8.433 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX topped the 18-34 demographic with a 1.2 rating.

To compare, this week's pro wrestling viewership looks like this so far:

* Monday's Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.128 million viewers, up from last week's 2.058 million viewers for the taped episode from England. RAW was #11 for the night in viewership on cable, and #4 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, for the fourth week in a row

* Tuesday's Total Divas season 9 finale on the E! network drew 295,000 viewers, up from last week's 258,000 viewers. Total Divas ranked #95 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.12 cable rating in the 18-49 demo

* Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 drew 180,000 viewers in the 11pm hour, up from last week's 100,000 viewers

* Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 893,000 viewers, down from last week's 957,000 viewers. Dynamite was #36 for the night in viewership on cable and #8 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 rating

* Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network drew 916,000 viewers, up from last week's 750,000 viewers. NXT ranked #35 for the night in viewership on cable, and #14 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode: 712,000 viewers

October 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.18 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.30 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 750,000 viewers with a 0.25 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 20 Episode: 916,000 viewers

November 27 Episode:

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: 1.018 million viewers (on TNT, 122k on truTV)

October 16 Episode: 1.014 million viewers

October 23 Episode: 963,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 789,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 822,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Full Gear episode)

November 20 Episode:893,000 viewers

November 27 Episode: