WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" has been confirmed for Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The event was officially announced at today's NXT UK TV tapings from Hull, England. We will have full spoilers from the tapings later, and spoilers from Saturday's tapings over the weekend.

The first NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event was held in Blackpool, England in January 2019, at the Empress Ballroom. This was not confirmed but the 2020 event will likely take place in the same arena.

"Takeover: Blackpool II" will be the third Takeover special for the NXT UK brand. The second was held back in August, titled "Takeover: Cardiff" from Cardiff, Wales.

Stay tuned for updates on "Takeover: Blackpool II" and more from the NXT UK TV tapings.