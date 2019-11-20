WWE has officially announced "The New Day: Feel The Power" as the second podcast from the new WWE Podcast Network.

As noted, the new podcast with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Kofi Kingston, Big E and the injured Xavier Woods - was first confirmed during this week's episode of the "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves.

The New Day's new podcast will premiere on Monday, December 2, right after Graves' next episode. All three members of the group will be on the podcast.

"Feel The Power is the perfect platform for us to take our engagement with fans to the next level," said The New Day in a press release. "Nothing will be off limits as we take listeners on a wild ride inside our lives."

