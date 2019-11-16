- WWE previously announced that WWE 24/7 Champion Samir Singh would defend his title on this week's 205 Live episode but on opponent was announced. Sunil Singh joined on to make it a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against enhancement talent Tim Gange. Gange is a Northeast indie wrestles who goes by the name Abominable/Estranged CPA. He's worked for WrestlePro, AIW Wrestling, New York Wrestling Connection, and others. Above is video from the match, which was the first time the 24/7 Title had been defended on 205 Live.

- WWE has announced a big six-man match for next Friday's SmackDown, which will be the final episode before the Survivor Series pay-per view. The match will see Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G do battle with King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

- The WWE Twitter account promoted CM Punk's appearance on WWE Backstage during this week's SmackDown. It was also briefly mentioned during the SmackDown broadcast by the announcers. As seen below, the WWE Twitter tagged CM Punk's account after getting heat from fans and Renee Young for not tagging him in a post on Tuesday after his Backstage debut.

They wrote, "You want us to tag him? Done. @CMPunk returns as an analyst on #WWEBackstage THIS TUESDAY on @FS1. #SmackDown"

You can see the related tweets below, with the graphic that aired on FOX: