Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University with the final hype for Saturday's "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event.

Tonight's NXT will be headlined by a non-title Ladder Match with NXT Champion Adam Cole taking on Dominik Dijakovic. The winner will earn the order of entry advantage for their WarGames team. NXT will also feature The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish in another non-title match. WWE is teasing that RAW and SmackDown Superstars will invade tonight to continue the Survivor Series build as Triple H put word out that "doors are open" to the main roster Superstars tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Dominik Dijakovic and Adam Cole to battle in Ladder Match for WarGames advantage

* Will Raw or SmackDown take Triple H up on his offer?

* The Undisputed ERA take on The Revival in tag team action

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.