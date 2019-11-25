Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL with fallout from the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight's RAW - Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, with the title on the line. WWE has not announced any other matches or happenings for tonight's show, and their official preview has not been posted as of this writing.

It is worth noting that WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is being advertised for tonight's RAW, as he is a SmackDown Superstar. WWE announced to local crowds at the arena over the weekend that Seth Rollins vs. Wyatt in a Steel Cage match would take place tonight at RAW, likely as the dark main event.

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.