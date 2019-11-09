The venue (Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa) for the December 17 taping of RAW announced the show has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict. The show was originally going to air on December 23.

As we reported back in October, WWE was planning on giving WWE Superstars some time off during the holidays between Sunday, December 22 and Thursday, December 26.

The SmackDown episode of Friday, December 27 will be live.

It's not known what they'll for the December 23 episode of RAW, although they could schedule it on the SmackDown taping on December 20 in Brooklyn, similar to yesterday's double tapings in Manchester, England.

You can check out the full announcement below: