WWE is considering cutting back on the number of NXT live events they run next year, particularly in Florida, reports Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE live event attendance has been down this past year, and NXT is no exception. In the WWE third quarter earnings report, it was noted that the company held 42 NXT events in the quarter with paid attendance of 29,000 and an average ticket price of $38.20. Last year in the third quarter, the company ran 46 events with paid attendance of 37,600 and an average ticket price of $39.50, so attendance has fallen 23% from the prior year quarter.

According to The Observer, WWE is looking to cut down on Thursday shows since they draw the fewest fans. It was noted that one person familiar with the local Florida scene cited local burnout as the reason.

Of the 10 remaining NXT live events in 2019 (which is excluding the NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University), 6 of them are being held in Florida. If you include the television tapings and WarGames, that number jumps to 10 of the remaining 15 NXT shows being held in Florida this year.