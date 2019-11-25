Could we see WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interview CM Punk on his new WWE Network interview series?

There was said to be a lot of talk over the Survivor Series weekend that WWE officials want Punk as the guest for a future episode of Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions" series on the Network, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if they have reached out to Punk about the interview.

On a related note, Punk was not backstage at any of the WWE events in Chicago over the Survivor Series weekend.

Wrestling Inc. asked Triple H at the NXT Takeover post-event press conference if he has had any conversations with CM Punk recently, with Punk now appearing as on analyst for FOX's WWE Backstage show.

"I have not spoken to him," Levesque admitted. "To be honest, we have not had that conversation. I know he's working for FOX and it's a bit of an arm's length from us. All of this stuff is baby steps, when people want something so bad, it's like they're saying, 'So you're saying there's a chance.' That's the moment of time that we're in.

"Be happy that he's on WWE Backstage and doing something with the business again," Levesque stated. "The rest of it, I've said it a million times, never say never. But that's a long, long way. I know when you say that, people say, 'they're working us!' Because there's nothing that you can say that will make people think otherwise, it is what it is."

Austin's premiere episode of "Broken Skull Sessions" is now available for viewing on the WWE Network, featuring a two-hour interview with The Undertaker that was a really good watch.