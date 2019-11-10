Thanks to Wrestling With Demons for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Dublin, Ireland:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defeated Erik Rowan and Luke Haper and The Revival (3-Way Tag Team Match)

* Andrade defeated Sin Cara

* Dana Brooke and Carmella defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

* Ali defeated Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification

* Daniel Bryan and Ali defeated Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn

* Heavy Machinery, Shorty G, and Apollo Crews defeated Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Bo Dallas

* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair

* Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin