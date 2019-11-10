Thanks to Wrestling With Demons for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Dublin, Ireland:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defeated Erik Rowan and Luke Haper and The Revival (3-Way Tag Team Match)
* Dana Brooke and Carmella defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
* Ali defeated Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification
* Daniel Bryan and Ali defeated Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn
* Heavy Machinery, Shorty G, and Apollo Crews defeated Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Bo Dallas
* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair
* Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin