Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens with the usual video package.

- We're live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York s the pyro goes off inside the arena. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Renee Young and Aiden English. Tom mentions the travel issues from Saudi Arabia, which is why they are replacing Michael Cole and Corey Graves, and says they will have more on that later.

- We go right to the ring as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar makes his way out with Paul Heyman. Kayla Braxton does the ring introductions.

Heyman takes the mic and does his introduction. He goes on and says Lesnar is pissed off tonight. Heyman talks about last night's win over the debuting Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel. Heyman shows us video from the short match that took place as the opener in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. We actually see the whole match, which lasted just over two minutes. Heyman calls it the most spiritually orgasmic moment of Lesnar's career and says after that, here came everyone's hero Rey Mysterio. Some fans boo Rey's name. Heyman shows us the footage of Rey destroying Lesnar with steel chair shots after the match.

Heyman says we have a real problem going on around here. Heyman says he and Lesnar went to Vince McMahon and asked him to serve Rey up to Lesnar. Vince said he can't do that because SmackDown Superstars are contractually exclusive to FOX, and RAW Superstars are exclusive to the USA Network. Heyman says if Rey can't come to SmackDown, then Lesnar is going to RAW on Monday to find Rey and if anyone from WWE or a network has a problem with that, what are they going to do about it? Heyman goes on and announces that Lesnar officially quits SmackDown on FOX, and is showing up this Monday on RAW, to go hunting for Rey. Heyman speaks to Rey some in Spanish and drops the mic as they march to the back.

- The announcers talk about what just happened. The camera cuts backstage to Lesnar and Heyman exiting the building. We see Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is with him. Fans pop as they watch Lesnar and Heyman walk out.

- Still to come, Bayley defends against Nikki Cross. We go to commercial.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Nikki Cross vs. Bayley

Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley with Sasha Banks. Nikki Cross is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Kayla.

The bell rings and they go at it. Bayley takes it to the corner. Cross rolls her up for a quick 2 count. Cross with another early pin attempt for a 2 count. Bayley comes right back with a knee to the gut and then drops Cross as Banks cheers her on. Cross sends Bayley to the floor. Cross drops Bayley through the ropes and nails a tornado DDT on the floor as fans pop.

Cross brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. We go to commercial with Cross in control.

Back from the break and Bayley has control after Banks assisted her during the break. Cross looks to mount offense with a dropkick through the ropes to the floor but Bayley catches her and sends her into the steel ring steps as Banks laughs. Bayley brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Cross counters again and hits a neckbreaker. Cross with more offense and another close 2 count. Cross with clotheslines and a splash in the corner as she rallies the crowd. Cross with a bulldog out of the corner as the crowd pops louder for her. Cross goes to the top and hits a crossbody for a close 2 count. Cross shows some frustration now. Banks provides a distraction from the apron but gets kicked to the floor. Bayley takes advantage of the distraction and knocks Cross to the mat. Bayley goes to the top and hits the big flying elbow but Cross kicks out at 2. Bayley can't believe it.

Bayley takes Cross to the top and they tangle. Bayley counters and Cross goes face-first to the mat. Cross goes to the floor for a breather but ends up trapping Bayley in the apron cover and working her over for a pop. Banks comes over but gets dropped. Cross brings it back in the ring. The referee checks on Bayley possibly being hurt as Cross goes to the top. Banks takes advantage of the referee being distracted and pushes Cross from the top. Bayley goes on and gets the pin to retain the title.

Winner: Bayley

- After the match, WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler suddenly attacks at ringside as fans go wild as Banks and Cross get dropped. She enters the ring to a loud "NXT!" chant. Baszler destroys Bayley now. Baszler stands tall with her title belt as fans cheer her on. Baszler makes her exit through the crowd as we go back to commercial.