Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's taped broadcast comes from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking back at last Friday's invasion of WWE NXT Superstars, and the warning to RAW and SmackDown from Triple H as he closed the show. We cut to the standard SmackDown opening video.

- We're live on tape delay from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He's joined by Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring and out comes King Baron Corbin to some boos. The boos get louder as the music stops. Corbin brings up WWE Survivor Series and fans start chanting for WWE NXT. Corbin says last week's takeover was embarrassing but he finds the blame on one person's shoulders, who claims to be a locker room leader - Roman Reigns. Fans boo Corbin some more. Corbin goes on about Reigns and gives him major props for fighting and beating leukemia. Corbin goes on and says WWE is no longer Reigns' family, he shows more love to his own real family now. Corbin mentions being King and how Reigns' brothers in The Shield are far ahead of him. He goes on and says he believes The Big Dog's testicles have shrunk into tiny marbles. Corbin says Reigns' bark is starting to sound like a little chihuahua. He shows a graphic of Reigns' dog on the big screen and has it bark like a smaller dog. Corbin thinks this is funny. Corbin goes on taunting Reigns and says he's no longer man enough to come out and face off with him. Fans chant "we want Roman!" and Corbin goes on talking trash, telling Reigns to bring his testicles out.

Corbin says Reigns isn't even here, but he will be here at the end of the night as he's going to get in the ring for the main event, and then tuck his little tail before Corbin beats the crap out of him. Corbin goes on and says everyone will bow to him. Cole says Reigns is not here yet, but will be here soon.

- Still to come, Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross. Also, Tyson Fury is here.

- Kayla Braxton is backstage with Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. They mention Xavier Woods ans then The Revival. They need to win the titles tonight so they can catch up with Charlotte Flair's reign count. They go on about winning the titles and say they're doing it for Woods. Back to commercial.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Revival

Back from the break and out first comes Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival are out next. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings and Dawson takes Kofi down for several pin attempts. Kofi looks to come back but Dawson decks him. Frequent tags from the champs as they work on Kofi's arm. Kofi fights off and in comes Big E. They double team Dash now and Big E covers for a 2 count. Big E ends up putting Dash down but Dash rolls and clutches his knee in pain. The referee checks on Dash and we go to commercial with Dash really selling the knee injury.

Back from the break and The New Day turns it back around. Kofi unloads on both opponents as they get sent out. Kofi runs the ropes and leaps out, taking both down as fans chant his name. Kofi brings Dawson back in and flies off the top, taking him down. Dawson dodges Trouble In Paradise with Dash's help. Dawson nails a superplex on Kofi and Dash follows up with a splash from the top but Big E breaks the pin up just in time. Dawson comes over but Big E launches him. Dash with a tornado DDT on Big E. Kofi blocks the DDT from Dash and hits a SOS for a close 2 count.

Big E makes it back in as the legal man. Dawson takes Kofi off the apron. Dash and Big E go at it now. Dash counters and sends Big E to the apron. The Revival with a double team draping DDT from the second rope. Dash tags in and comes off the ropes with an uppercut as Dawson turns it into a German. Big E still kicks out from the double team. The Revival goes for a Shatter Machine but Big E avoids it. Kofi with a missile dropkick from the top on Dawson. Kofi hits Trouble In Paradise on Dash, with an assist from Big E, and covers for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The New Day

- After the match, The New Day celebrates with the titles as the music hits. We go to replays and come back to the celebration continuing.

- We see Roman Reigns walking backstage, arriving to the building. Shorty G stops him and warns him about what King Corbin said earlier. We go to commercial.