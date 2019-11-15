Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Daniel Bryan appears on MizTV

* WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appears

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match. Cross earns the final women's Team SmackDown spot for Survivor Series if she wins

* Shorty G and Mustafa Ali vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Roode and Ziggler take Ali and G's spots on the men's Team SmackDown for Survivor Series if they win