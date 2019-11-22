Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a look at the blue brand Superstars gathered backstage for a meeting. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day are doing limbo. Roman Reigns speaks from the front of the area and tells the roster they can't let what happened on RAW and WWE NXT happen tonight. He takes a shot at King Baron Corbin and everyone laughs. Reigns has the bay door opened and says they're going to let everyone in tonight, and beat their asses when they come. The arguing picks up until Sasha Banks interrupts. She waits for no one but herself and is headed to the ring to take care of business right now. Banks walks through the crowd with other members of the blue brand women's division behind her - Carmella, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans. The others continue arguing as we cut to the normal SmackDown intro video.

- We're live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves at ringside.

- We go to the ring and out first comes Sasha Banks. She has Lacey Evans, Carmella, Dana Brooke and Nikki Cross with her as backup. Banks takes the mic and says this is their show, and they won't be getting jumped from behind. She talks trash about what they did to the WWE NXT Superstars this past week. She knows Team RAW is in the building and calls them out for a fight.

Team SmackDown waits in the ring until Charlotte Flair's music hits. She comes out with Sarah Logan, Natalya, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. Flair thanks the welcome wagon but says Team RAW would've knocked down the door anyway. Team RAW stands on the apron and Flair challenges Banks to a singles match. Team RAW enters the ring and Team SmackDown gets in their faces. The music hits and out comes Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox. Fans chant "NXT!" as they stand at ringside. Ripley says Banks is wrong, NXT does have guts. Ripley proposes this be a Captain vs. Captain vs. Captain match now with her in it. Team NXT has been established for Survivor Series. Team NXT enters the ring as all three teams talk trash now. The referees try to separate them but a brawl breaks out.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

Back from the break and the match gets underway. Banks and Flair take out Ripley but Banks ends up taken out by a Flair boot. Ripley and Flair take out Banks and then have words as they size each other up. Flair and Ripley go at it now, going to the mat. The other Superstars from all three teams watch at ringside, also arguing with each other. Ripley fights Flair off and rams her into the corner with shoulder thrusts. Ripley with a big kick to the face. Flair comes right back with a big running boot to drop her for a pop. Ripley unloads but Flair rocks her with a forearm. Flair rams Ripley back into the corner a few more times but hits the turnbuckles when Ripley moves.

Banks comes back in and unloads with a Backstabber. Banks takes out Flair and then mounts Ripley with strikes after a pin attempt. Banks gets a pop after unloading. Ripley and Banks go at it now. Ripley with a big clothesline and then a dropkick after more back and forth. Banks gets knocked out of the ring. Ripley follows and brings Banks in, stopping to talk trash to Banks' partners. Banks kicks Ripley in the face as she tries to come back in. Flair knocks Banks into Cross at ringside. Banks and Cross argue now as Team RAW laughs at them. Team NXT is also trying to get in the mix. Ripley and Banks go at it with strikes. Flair goes to the top and hits a big moonsault, taking the other two down in front of the announcers. We go back to commercial with Flair standing tall.

Back from the break and Ripley drops both opponents and covers Flair for a close 2 count. Banks fights Ripley off from the corner but Ripley drops her face-first into the turnbuckle. Flair recovers on the outside as Ripley rocks Banks in the corner and climbs up. Banks sends her to the mat. Banks with a big Meteora from the top but Flair breaks the pin up with a Natural Selection. Flair covers but Ripley breaks the pin up at 2.

Ripley with a huge kick to Flair. Ripley tangles with Flair and misses a dropkick. Ripley avoids a Natural Selection. Ripley goes to the floor for a break as Banks rolls Flair for a close 2 count.. Flair avoids the Backstabber and gets a Figure Four applied on Banks. Ripley comes over and turns Flair's submission on Banks into a pinfall, getting the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

- After the match, Ripley immediately goes to the floor to celebrate with her partners. Banks yells at Flair from behind. Flair turns around and they start brawling. The Team RAW and Team SmackDown members hit the ring as Team NXT looks on from the stage, laughing. Team SmackDown clears the ring but Team RAW comes back for more as Team NXT looks on. Fans chant "NXT!" and they take it all in.

- King Baron Corbin is backstage with Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Corbin knocks Roman Reigns' idea of letting NXT Superstars in the door tonight because of what just happened. Corbin goes on and talks about coming up with a plan for Team RAW and Team NXT when they try to crash the six-man main event - roll out of the ring and let them beat up Reigns and his partners, and then... Corbin goes on until Sami Zayn approaches. Corbin thinks Sami is annoying. They have words and Sami calls Corbin to the ring for a fight right now. Sami's music hits as he heads to the ring, before he could even finish the challenge to Corbin.

- We go back to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn to the stage. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next. They head to the ring together and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is backstage with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, asking about her big Triple Threat at Survivor Series and her opponents possibly appearing tonight. Bayley says she is prepared. She goes on about how decorated she is. She says RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch knows better but NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler might show up tonight but Bayley if putting it out there for her - if she shows up, Bayley is ready. She walks off. We go back to the ring and Sami takes the mic. He says it looks like King Baron Corbin isn't coming out because he's afraid of Sami and Nakamura. Sami goes on about people being afraid and says you can't call him annoying. In fact, if there was one word to use to describe him, it would be stud. Sami says for the big stud he is, Nakamura is even studlier. Sami goes on praising Nakamura and says he's got him a present for being so studly the past few months. Sami reveals what's in his bag and it's a new WWE Intercontinental Title belt. Sami takes the old title and presents Nakamura with the new one. The new belt is much different from the classic look and can be seen on our main page.

Sami goes on about how this guarantees Nakamura will win over NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series on Sunday. The music interrupts as they knock Strong, and out comes The Undisputed Era - Strong, NXT Champion Adam Cole, and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. They hit the ring and fans chant "Undisputed!" now. Zayn tries to get Nakamura to leave the ring and he does but he takes his time. Cole introduces his team and says they are going to wipe the floor with Team RAW and Team SmackDown on Sunday after winning WarGames on Saturday. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. They have words and offer to settle what was started last week. The Undisputed Era wonders if this will be a Handicap Match, but it won't. Big E introduces Heavy Machinery and out comes Tucker and Otis for the match. We go to commercial as the two sides face off.

The New Day and Heavy Machinery vs. The Undisputed Era

Back from the break and Big E goes at it with Roderick Strong. Kyle O'Reilly tries to distract from the apron and Big E gets beat down in the corner. O'Reilly and Bobby Fish with quick tags to keep Big E down now. Big E ends up unloading on Fish and O'Reilly with big throws. Big E keeps control and takes out Strong and O'Reilly on the floor. Cole comes in and attacks Kofi but Kofi fights him off. Cole and Kofi trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Cole with a knee to the gut.

Strong tags in. Kofi superkicks Cole to the mat. Strong comes from behind with a big backbreaker on Kofi. Strong stomps away on Kofi while he's down. Strong and O'Reilly double team Kofi in the corner now. Fish tags in and the champions double suplex Kofi for a 2 count. Fish goes to work on Kofi against the ropes. Fish launches himself in from the apron, splashing Kofi for another 2 count. Cole tags in and unloads on Kofi in the corner now. Cole with a neckbreaker. Cole drags Kofi into the corner and holds him down while Strong comes in and decks him. Strong with a back and neck submission in the middle of the ring. Kofi fights out and rolls Strong for a 2 count. Strong drops Kofi with a basement dropkick. Strong brings Kofi back to their corner and O'Reilly tags in to work him over. O'Reilly drives knees to keep Kofi down.

Strong tags back in and takes Kofi to the mat. They tangle but Strong keeps control. Kofi fights up and out, kicking Strong with a kick to the face. Kofi goes to the top but Strong cuts him off. Strong climbs up for a superplex but Kofi knocks him to the mat. Kofi goes to leap but Strong dropkicks him off the top, onto Tucker on the floor. This leads to Big E and Otis having words at ringside. There's also some shoving. Tucker tries to separate Big E and Otis as we go back to commercial.