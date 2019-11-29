Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode on FOX opens with the normal intro video package.

- We're live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as the pyro goes off inside the arena. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves. They hype tonight's show and we go to the ring.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to a pop. Reigns stops on the stage and punches the ground for the pyro to go off.

Reigns gets a pop when taking the mic. He knows it's a day late but if you have leftovers in the refrigerator, then it's still the day. He wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. He goes on about having family and good health this year, and says it's an absolute blessing. He thanks everyone and fans cheer him on. Reigns says he has a lot to be thankful for because Team SmackDown kicked some ass at Survivor Series. Reigns says he didn't do it on his own. A chant for WWE NXT starts to break out. Some fans boo Reigns. Reigns says it's all WWE, it's all 1, but NXT didn't get the job done like SmackDown did. Team NXT actually dominated the night. Reigns goes on to thank his partners - Shorty G, Mustafa Ali and Braun Strowman. He says they had 1 dummy on the team and we know who it was. Reigns wants to bring the dummy out to apologize and fans agree. The music hits and out comes King Baron Corbin.

Corbin goes on taking shots at Reigns and talking about how he's better than Reigns, and why as a King he had a better Thanksgiving than everyone else. Corbin goes on and reveals that he has someone to punish Reigns tonight. The music hits as Corbin brings out the opponent for Reigns - Robert Roode.

Robert Roode vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns looks on from the ring as Robert Roode makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get the bell. Dolph Ziggler is out at ringside with King Corbin now. Roode and Reigns go at it. Roode gets the upperhand first, and shows off as fans boo him. Roode talks trash to Reigns. They lock up again and Roode applies a headlock. Reigns fights back and Roode goes to the floor for a breather with Corbin.

Roode turns it back around after a distraction by Ziggler, beating Reigns down in the corner. Reigns fights out of the corner with big right hands to Roode. Reigns mounts Roode in the opposite corner and works him over as fans count along. Roode kicks him and goes to the top but Reigns knocks him off to the floor in front of Corbin. Reigns runs around the ring as fans chant his name, hitting the Drive By to Roode. Ziggler and Corbin encourage Roode to get up. Reigns and Corbin have words as Corbin taunts him. Reigns rolls Roode back in.

Ziggler distracts Reigns on the apron, allowing Roode to knock him off the apron into the announce table. Roode drops Reigns spine-first on the edge of the announce table. Roode, Ziggler and Corbin laugh at Reigns while he's down. Roode launches Reigns into the barrier and returns to the ring now. Roode goes back out and rams Reigns back into the barrier once again. Roode returns to the ring as the referee counts Reigns, who is flat on his back. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns makes a comeback with clotheslines. Reigns unloads in the corner now as fans count along. Reigns levels Roode with a big boot in the middle of the ring. Corbin and Reigns have words as fans get loud for Reigns. Ziggler with another distraction from the apron. Roode dodges a Superman Punch and rolls Reigns for a 2 count. Roode with a Blockbuster from the second rope. Reigns kicks out at 2. Roode, Ziggler and Corbin show frustration now.

More back and forth between the two now. Reigns blocks the Glorious DDT and counters Roode, turning it into a big sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Fans chant for Reigns as he plays to the crowd. Reigns calls for another Superman Punch but Ziggler pulls Roode to safety. Reigns goes out and leaps off the steel steps, hitting Ziggler with a Superman Punch. Roode sends Reigns into the ring post, then the steel steps. Roode brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Reigns gets up and Roode jumps from the top but Reigns knocks him out of the air with a Superman Punch for a big pop. Roode still kicks out at 2 and Reigns is surprised.

Reigns plays to the crowd for a pop as he gets back up. Reigns calls for it in the corner and goes for a Spear but Roode turns it into a Spinebuster for another close pin attempt. Roode nods at Corbin and Corbin slides his scepter in. Roode sneaks around the referee and grabs it. Corbin distracts the referee, allowing Roode to swing the scepter. Reign rocks Roode with a punch, then rocks Corbin off the apron with a Superman Punch as Corbin is arguing with the referee. Roode swings the scepter but Reigns ducks and hits a Spear for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

- After the match, Reigns stands tall as his music hits. Ziggler suddenly attacks Reigns from behind and beats him down. Ziggler cranks up for the superkick now but Reigns catches it and turns it into a Samoan Drop. Ziggler retreats to the floor. Corbin comes in but Reigns blocks him and sends him into the corner. Roode comes in with a scepter shot to the back, dropping Reigns. Roode mounts Reigns as fans boo. Roode goes to the timekeeper's area for a steel chair. He brings it in as Corbin watches from the ramp. Roode enters the ring with the chair. He stands the chair up and grabs the scepter. Roode grabs Reigns and puts his head down on the seat of the chair. Roode yells in Reigns' face and goes to hit him wit the scepter but Reigns moves and knocks him out of the ring with a Superman Punch. Corbin watches from the ramp. Reigns looks at the chair and sees how the scepter put a big dent in it. That does something emotionally to Reigns. He exits the ring and runs around, driving Reigns through the barrier. Reigns snaps on Roode and throws part of the barrier at him then throws some of the announcer chairs on top of that. Reigns grabs half of the steel steps and swings them at Ziggler as he approaches, knocking him over the barrier for another pop. Reigns powers up and lifts the announce table up, flipping it over on Roode and the other debris he's under. Reigns' music hits as he checks out the destruction with Roode. Corbin looks on and Reigns looks back at him.

- Still to come, the Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see Robert Roode being stretchered out of the arena.

- The announcers show us highlights from Daniel Bryan's loss to WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series on Sunday. We cut to a new episode of Firefly Fun House. Wyatt hopes everyone has had a Happy Thanksgiving.

Wyatt is thankful for the WWE Universal Title. He holds it up and says it's only right that "he" also has one. We see The Fiend flash in. Wyatt loves his new toy and loved playing with Bryan at Survivor Series, so much he might do it again. Wyatt asks the Fun House if they want to see him play with Bryan again. They do. Wyatt tells them to talk to Bryan and all he has to do is "let me in." The Fiend flashes one more time as Wyatt waves goodbye. That's it for the Fun House, no new character reveal.

Mustafa Ali vs.

We go to the ring and out first comes Mustafa Ali as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We go back to commercial.