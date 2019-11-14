WWE has announced a non-title match between SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Nikki Cross for tomorrow's SmackDown episode.

Cross will earn the final spot on the women's Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, if she can defeat Bayley. There's no word yet on who will get the fifth and final spot if she loses.

The women's 15-woman Elimination Match at Survivor Series currently features Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and one Superstar TBA vs. 5 WWE NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA. Bayley will be working the non-title Triple Threat at Survivor Series with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Below is WWE's announcement on the match along with tweets from their back & forth on Twitter, which also included Lacey Evans:

Nikki Cross takes on Bayley for the right to join Team SmackDown at Survivor Series Nikki Cross can become the final member of Team SmackDown for the Five-Woman Survivor Series Elimination Match — but she'll have to overcome SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to do so. Lacey Evans joins team captain Sasha Banks, Carmella and Dana Brooke, leaving one spot remaining on Team Blue — one coveted by WWE's Twisted Sister. Banks doesn't seem to want any part of teaming with her newfound rival, however, especially after both she and Bayley notched victories over Cross in recent weeks. However, both of those wins came with each other's assistance. Will the third time be the charm this time for Cross? Or will this bolder, edgier version of Bayley — with Banks likely not far behind — simply be too much once again for Cross to overcome? Find out this Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C!

Cool, we got a lady but the question is, does she have what it takes to ride with Team Blue? The Boss needs someone with DRIVE. #Smackdo https://t.co/sE5mDhpSN1 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 14, 2019

I can think of someone who fits that description, maybe someone whose willing to put differences aside....someone whose more than a lady.....someone a little naughty like.....naughty Nikki!!!!!!!! #teamBlue #SmackdownOnFOX https://t.co/vVauuIoJta pic.twitter.com/erwtPSV7Ov — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 14, 2019

Vince doesn't pay me to lose ?? https://t.co/qbwd7PcKuN — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 14, 2019

OooooooooooOOOOOOOOOHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh Hehehehe naughty naughty how about I batter your best mate @itsBayleyWWE for FREE and TAKE that spot at survivor series!#TeamBlue Hehehehe https://t.co/8umAjFoX38 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 14, 2019

Ha! If you can beat @itsBayleyWWE MAYBE you'll be worthy enough to be on my team. But until then Stay poor, Nikki https://t.co/PCUtAYX2o4 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 14, 2019

Dude, again? Fine...Only because I owe you for the private jet you got me last night. @NikkiCrossWWE see you tomorrow night. https://t.co/OXcC3IYPsU — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 14, 2019

Beg away honey. Just know if this happens...I will be bringing my hand sanatizer ?????? #YaNasty #BlessHerHeart https://t.co/cNIVxemcKS — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) November 14, 2019