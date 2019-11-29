Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama with the fallout from WWE Survivor Series.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight's SmackDown, but they are teasing the reveal of a new character in WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House.

WWE is focusing on just one item in their official preview for tonight's show:

* Who or what will be revealed as the new face in "Firefly Fun House?"

