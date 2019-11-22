Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will air live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL with the final hype for WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

WWE has announced six-man action for tonight's show with Roman Reigns, Shorty G and Mustafa Ali vs. King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. There will also be an in-ring segment with Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. There's no word yet on if WWE NXT Superstars will appear tonight, but it's expected.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G battle King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on SmackDown

* Daniel Bryan summons Bray Wyatt to the SmackDown ring

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.