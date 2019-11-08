Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will take place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England as the Road to Survivor Series continues.

Tonight's show will be taped in just a few hours and if you'd like to help with live spoiler coverage from the UK, please e-mail me. Remember to join us at around 1:15pm ET for live spoiler coverage.

WWE has announced Sasha Banks' return to the ring vs. Nikki Cross, Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin, plus SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defending their titles against The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston. Boxer Tyson Fury will also appear as the hometown star, and WWE is teasing a confrontation with Braun Strowman.

Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET following SmackDown. It was taped before Wednesday's WWE NXT episode at the NXT Arena with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush vs. Raul Mendoza in a non-title match, plus The Brian Kendrick vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Roman Reigns collides with King Corbin

* Tyson Fury returns to SmackDown on FOX

* The Revival to defend SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day

* Sasha Banks returns to face Nikki Cross on Friday Night SmackDown

Stick throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows, and be sure to join us for live spoiler coverage shortly after 1pm ET, and for live coverage of tonight's broadcast at 8pm ET.