Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler won a Crossbrand Tag Team Battle Royal on tonight's WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show. The battle royal featured tag teams from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown.

Roode and Ziggler, who were representing the blue brand, last eliminated The Street Profits to win the match. The other teams in the Battle Royal were The OC, The Revival, The Forgotten Sons, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Breezango, Lucha House Party, Imperium, and Heavy Machinery.

Below are a few shots from tonight's first match at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL: