Friday's Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.600 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week's overnight number of 2.350 million viewers and last week's final number of 2.309 million viewers.

The first hour of this week's SmackDown averaged 2.701 million viewers while the second hour averaged 2.500 million viewers.

The overnight numbers have SmackDown drawing a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demo and a 1.0 rating in the 25-54 demo.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 7.551 million viewers. SmackDown tied with Hawaii Five-O for the night with a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Stay tuned for full SmackDown viewership on Monday afternoon.