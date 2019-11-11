The Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia has announced several matches for the 2019 WWE Starrcade live event, which will take place on Sunday, December 1.

The event will be headlined by The Miz vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Steel Cage match. WWE has not confirmed which matches will air during the one-hour WWE Network special, which begins at 7pm ET that night.

Tickets for Starrcade 2019 are on sale now, and run from $24 - $304.

The following matches were announced by the arena today. It should be noted that WWE has not confirmed these matches for the live event or the Network special.

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

The Miz vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

Texas Tornado Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Charlotte Flair & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

1-on-2 Handicap Match

Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana

Appearances by The Street Profits, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, Andrade and Zelina Vega, plus more