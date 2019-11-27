- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage of Matt Riddle at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Riddle talked about getting to be on Team WWE NXT with Damian Priest and Keith Lee, who are two of his best friends in the business, plus Captain Tommaso Ciampa and WWE UK Champion WALTER. The video also features WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson watching the match, which was won by Team SmackDown.

Riddle, who lost to Finn Balor at Saturday's "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event, did celebrate his pin on Randy Orton during the 15-man Elimination Match.

"Dude, Randy Orton! Bro, you know what just happened," Riddle said. "The WWE Universe, bro, knows what just happened. Maybe Finn got the win last night, but The Bro beat Randy Orton at Survivor Series 2019 in Chi-Town, baby, and it don't get any sweeter than that, for at least The Bro."

- The Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia has announced a special WWE Starrcade Can-A-Thon Offer for Sunday's special event. Fans can bring a donation to the arena ticket office for $9.00 tickets. One can of food is equivalent to one $9.00 ticket. The ticket office is open Monday - Friday from 10am until 7pm, but they are closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The office will re-open on Friday at noon.

As noted, the WWE Starrcade live event special will begin airing on the WWE Network at 7pm ET, running for one hour. The in-arena show will begin at 6:30pm ET. WWE has confirmed the following for the special: WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on The KO Show with Kevin Owens, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing Match, plus a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Asuka & Kairi Sane defending against Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and Charlotte Flair & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

- WWE used actual Rosemont Public Safety officers for the angle with Rusev and Bobby Lashley at Monday's post-Survivor Series edition of RAW, which ended with Rusev getting arrested for violating Lana's restraining order.

As seen below, Rosemont Public Safety Department Superintendent Donald Stephens III (who oversees police, fire and EMS) took to Twitter and shared photos from the angle on the RAW stage. Stephens also thanked WWE for the Survivor Series Weekend and said WWE will be back at the Allstate Arena near Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2020, presumably for a live event.

He wrote, "Just ended 4 exciting days of @WWE. Great professionals & great fans. #RPSD is looking forward to providing exceptional #PublicSafety Service at the next @WWE event March 27, 2020 @AllstateArena. #WWESurvivorSeries #WWENXT #WWERaw #WWESurvivorSeries2019 #WWE #SmackDown #Rosemont"

You can see Stephens' related tweets below: