- Above is the latest episode of Ronda Rousey's Dojo from Rousey's personal YouTube channel. The 9th Judo lesson from Rousey features a basic ouchi gari.

Rousey's video description read like this: "Olympian Ronda Rousey goes through the basic ouchi gari technique step-by-step for aspiring judokas. Do it a million billion times because it links to nearly everything!"

- A battle of former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions has been announced to headline this week's NXT UK episode as Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster take on The Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson. There will also be a sitdown segment with Piper Niven on this week's episode. NXT UK will be back to its regular WWE Network time of 3pm ET on Thursday this week. It aired at 11am ET last week due to WWE Crown Jewel airing live at 12 noon ET.

- Paige is currently without talents to manage after WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane recently turned on her, but there is one WWE Superstar who wants Paige as her manager - Nia Jax.

Jax, who should be returning to the ring in the next few months or so, came up when Paige was tweeting with fans this weekend about wrestlers she missed working in the ring with. One fan asked about Jax.

Paige responded, "Absolutely. Would love to manage her too [smiling face with heart eyes emoji]"

Jax responded to Paige's tweet and wrote, "MANAGE ME!!!!! [person raising hands in celebration emoji]"

You can see the full exchange below: