- WWE NXT Superstar Aliyah turns 25 years old today while former ECW and WCW valet Kristina "Kimona Wanaleya/Leia Meow" Laum turns 43 and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Juventud Guerrera turns 45.
- Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Dominik Dijakovic and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E hosted a special WWE Community #PlayUnified basketball game with the Special Olympics of Illinois on Friday. The Superstars served as honorary coaches for the teams. The event was a part of the Survivor Series Week happenings. Below are photos from the game:
As a part of #SurvivorSeries week, this morning @WWEBigE, @LaceyEvansWWE, @BiancaBelairWWE, & @DijakovicWWE were honorary coaches at a @SO_Illinois #PlayUnified basketball game! pic.twitter.com/crAT7q79mL— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 22, 2019
@soilljose and @WWECommunity @ByronSaxton working together to announce the @SpecialOlympics Unified Basketball game ?? #PlayUnified pic.twitter.com/MDfycImDz8— SPECIAL OLYMPICS IL (@SO_Illinois) November 22, 2019
As a part of #SurvivorSeries week, this morning @DijakovicWWE & I got to be honorary coaches vs. @WWEBigE, @LaceyEvansWWE in an @SO_Illinois #PlayUnified basketball game!— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) November 22, 2019
Today was a special day and looking forward to next time;
Until then...#PlayUnified pic.twitter.com/E8PQYJKEoa