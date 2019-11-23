- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown.

- WWE NXT Superstar Aliyah turns 25 years old today while former ECW and WCW valet Kristina "Kimona Wanaleya/Leia Meow" Laum turns 43 and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Juventud Guerrera turns 45.

- Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Dominik Dijakovic and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E hosted a special WWE Community #PlayUnified basketball game with the Special Olympics of Illinois on Friday. The Superstars served as honorary coaches for the teams. The event was a part of the Survivor Series Week happenings. Below are photos from the game: