The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 5pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will appear on tonight's Kickoff pre-show to reveal the members for the men's Team WWE NXT. Those 5 Superstars will do battle in a 15-man Triple Threat Elimination match against Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre, plus Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman.
Stay tuned throughout the day for Survivor Series updates, and remember to join us for live coverage at 5pm ET. Below is the current card for tonight:
No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title
Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)
NXT Title Match
Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole (c)
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day
Non-Title Triple Threat
WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman
Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross vs. Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane