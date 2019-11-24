In an update from Josh's earlier post, WWE officials reportedly made a decision within the last hour to add a third match to the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show, according to PWInsider.

The Kickoff will now feature:

* Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

* A Battle Royal of some kind

Stay tuned for updates on the Survivor Series Kickoff and be sure to join us for live coverage at 5pm ET.