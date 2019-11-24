- Above is the 2019 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show video. The panel features Jonathan Coachman, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Charly Caruso, and David Otunga in the first hour. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and others will be featured in the second hour. There will also be matches, including Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era, and more.

- As seen below, Twitter has given custom hashtags to RAW, SmackDown and NXT for WWE Survivor Series weekend. They also have the custom Survivor Series hashtag this weekend, but the individual brand hashtags will likely remain after the weekend.

- As noted, tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view will feature Pete Dunne vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole with the title on the line. Dunne defeated Damian Priest and Killian Dain at last night's NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event to earn the Survivor Series shot. As seen below, Triple H took to Twitter and commented on the match.

He wrote, "Two of the best @WWENXT has ever had.... #GetReady #NXTTakeOver #SurvivorSeries"

Triple H stated during last night's media call that Dunne vs. Cole could end up stealing the show at Survivor Series. You can see his full tweet below: