- Courtesy of CareerBuilder, WWE posted this new video of WWE United States Champion AJ Styles taking about his WWE career, and how he balances pro wrestling life with his home life as a dad.

- WWE has announced Superstars, pro athletes and others for Sunday's WWE Survivor Series Watch Along livestream. The stream will air throughout the Survivor Series pay-per-view, via YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

The stream will feature Cathy Kelley as the host, plus appearances by WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, Samoa Joe, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins, plus the cast of WWE's The Bump - Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan Mack, Matt Camp, Dan Vollmayer, and Ryan Pappolla. The voice of NBA Jam, Tim Kitzrow, will also join the watch party, along with Kyle Schwarber of the MLB's Chicago Cubs, and others.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the Survivor Series Watch Along:

- Dana Brooke, Kalisto, Carmella, Mustafa Ali and Apollo Crews hosted a special WWE Community event with UNICEF at the Newton Bateman Elementary School in Chicago, IL earlier today. Below are photos of the WWE Superstars visiting with fourth graders at the school:

WWE Superstars had a great day with these fourth graders at the Newton Bateman school in Chicago to do some fun Kid Power Ups with some their friends from @UNICEFKidPower and @UNICEFUSA! @WWEApollo @AliWWE @DanaBrookeWWE @CarmellaWWE @KalistoWWE pic.twitter.com/OYFHIJvgWh — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 22, 2019

These kids are so inspiring! It was a blast discussing empowerment, diversity & the importance of a healthy lifestyle w/ 4th graders at Newton Bateman School in Chicago w/ @UNICEFKidPower & @UNICEFUSA pic.twitter.com/row1fASTZA — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 22, 2019

Today we visited the Newton Bateman School in Chicago with @UNICEFUSA and @UNICEFKidPower and discussed empowerment, diversity and the importance of a healthy lifestyle with so many inspiring 4th graders! It was great to give back to kids in my home city! #WWEUNICEF pic.twitter.com/lVc4npyLP9 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 22, 2019