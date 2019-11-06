Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of WWE's The Bump. This show airs every Wednesday at 10 AM EST on the WWE Network, as well as on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Join Kayla Braxton as well as several other panelists who discuss everything and anything that is going on both in and out of the WWE ring.

Rapid Rundown

The NXT Invasion On Friday Night SmackDown

The panel discusses the invasion on Friday. Dan Vollmayer thought that episode was the best SmackDown they've had in a while. They are all looking forward to seeing the NXT roster at Survivor Series!

Crown Jewel Women's Match

Braxton says the match between Natalya and Lacey Evans in Saudi Arabia was the best in their careers. Vollmayer states that match will go down in history.

Speaking of history, Braxton announces that "The Viper" Randy Orton has re-signed a new multi-year contract with the WWE.



Carmella and Corey Graves Arrive

Matt Camp asks Graves about The Steelers and their season so far. Graves says that he is trying to convert Carmella into becoming a Steelers fan.

Braxton asks Graves how he felt seeing the women's match at Crown Jewel live. A clip is shown of Graves saying he had a lump in his throat after the match. He says that since he has two daughters of his own, that match meant a lot to him. Carmella agrees and says that as a female wrestler, it sets the bar high for women's wrestling.

Graves discusses his podcast "After The Bell." He says that this podcast showcases who he is. He wants to ask the questions that fans at home are asking about their favorite WWE Superstars and want answers to.

Graves says that when he started in the WWE, he was part of FCW. He couldn't believe how fast the WWE grew, especially after the Performance Center was built. He thinks the current roster on both the main stage and NXT are top tier talent. Carmella says that she is happy to see that there are more women's matches each week than there were before. When she first started, they only had one women's match a week, if even. She's glad that's changing.

Next, they play "How Well Do You Know the Person You're Dating?" Both Carmella and Graves had more wrong answers than they did right, but they had a great time with lots of laughs!



WWE Universe is Asked...

Carmella and Graves ask "What's the More Enjoyable Evening In?"

" After the Bell and chill?" or "Total Divas and chill?"

Fans have the rest of the episode to respond.



Top Rope Topics

Camp kicks it off by saying that Shayna Baszler is the world's most dominant woman. He believes that she will take out Bayley and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series.

Evan T. Mack shows a clip of John Cena talking about his new movie Playing With Fire. He says that it will be a great movie and he can't wait to see it. He talks about Cena's donation to those affected by the California fires.

Vollmayer says that the cast of "The Bump" should take credit for the dream match that occurred on Monday Night RAW this week between Adam Cole and Seth Rollins. When both men were on the premiere episode of the show, they both discussed a future match with one another. He thought it was cool that the Raw commentators talked about the show when they were calling the match.

Ryan Pappolla is excited that 205 Live will be at Full Sail University for this Friday's episode. He thinks the crowd will be hot.

Braxton discusses the first-ever women's WarGames match. She has goosebumps just thinking about it.



"The Bro" Matt Riddle Joins In

The panel speaks with Riddle by video camera. He says that the energy is up at NXT. The fans are happy and so are the wrestlers. He knows that NXT is the standard winner of professional wrestling.

He was glad to get the call to go to SmackDown on Friday. He says he was headed to a local wrestling event in Florida before receiving the call.

The panels ask about his thoughts on Goldberg and if they've changed. He says no. He does respect Goldberg, but doesn't think he can hang with the modern roster.



Breaking News Segment

Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler join in by video camera to discuss who will be on their teams at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Ripley:

Tegan Nox

Candice LeRae

Baszler:

Bianca Belair

Io Shirai

Neither will say who their fourth pick will be.

After the announcement, a tweet from Dakota Kai is shown of her saying that she deserves to be part of Ripley's team and that she isn't afraid to fight Baszler. William Regal sends out a tweet right after and announces that Kai will have a match against Baszler tonight on NXT.

Oh @QoSBaszler, I'm a wasted pick? I'll prove to you… AND I will prove to @RheaRipley_WWE that I should be on her team. @QoSBaszler maybe there was a time I was afraid of you, but NOT ANYMORE! I'll prove it tonight. — captain kota (@DakotaKai_WWE) November 6, 2019

If @DakotaKai_WWE wants to prove herself to @RheaRipley_WWE, I will give her that opportunity tonight on #WWENXT against @QoSBaszler! — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) November 6, 2019

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!