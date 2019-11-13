Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of WWE's The Bump. This show airs every Wednesday at 10 AM EST on the WWE Network, as well as on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Join Kayla Braxton as well as several other panelists who discuss everything and anything that is going on both in and out of the WWE ring.



Rapid Rundown

Kayla Braxton begins by talking about the shocking return of CM Punk on last night's episode of WWE Backstage! He will be back next week.

Seth Rollins tweeted out "Fight me CM Punk."

Bray Wyatt also tweeted about it, saying " I saw you."

The panel is wondering if Punk will return to the ring? Only time will tell on that!

Next, they discuss "The Fiend" attacking Daniel Bryan on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Following that, they discuss Imperium (on Monday Night RAW) and how they're such a unified unit. They were surprised that Rollins team won the eight-man tag team match.

Big Show Arrives

Braxton announces that tomorrow will be the 20th anniversary of when the Big Show won his first championship! Braxton asks Show and Dan Vollmayer if they're done fighting over Twitter. Show says he's over it, and if he wanted to beat a "half-a** comedian, he would." Vollmayer laughs and says that he's ready for it.

Next, Show talks about his new show, The Big Show Show, and how that came to be.

They watch a few clips of Big Show's in-ring career. Looking back now, Show never realized how important those matches would be, especially for his opponents' careers.



Kurt Angle Joins In

Angle joins via video camera to say hi to the panel and Show. They look back on when Angle made his debut, which was November 14, 1999. Show jokes and says "That's an American babyface right there."

Braxton asks how he feels seeing that clip? Angle says he remembers how he just wanted to get through that match. Show adds that when you're practicing in the ring with Angle, and you missed a move, he'd cuss you out. The panel laughs. Angle goes back to the original question asked and says that his fear turned into confidence. To this day, he still gets nervous before his matches.

Show says the difference between now and the past in the WWE is that back then, they focused on getting over. Nowadays, wrestlers have so many things they have to balance in and out of the ring. From promos, to social media, etc. Angle adds that WWE is more family-oriented than it was during the Attitude Era.

Up next, the panel plays "As The Big Show Turns." They show him a zoomed up picture and he has to say whether he was a "face" or a "heel."



WWE Universe is Asked...

"Should Big Show and Dan hug it Out After the Show?"

"Yes?" or "No?"

Top Rope Topics

-Braxton shows a clip of when she interviewed Bayley and Sasha Banks last Friday. During the interview, Banks touches Bayley's title. Bayley does not look too happy when she does that.

-Camp is wondering if "The Fiend" is going to feud with Bryan next?

-Evan T. Mack says that fans need to keep an eye out on Angel Garza.

-Ryan Pappolla says that Xavier Woods' comments on Twitter are comical!

Ali Joins In

Ali, who is in Switzerland right now, joins via video camera. He talks about his wrestling experience in Chicago.

Ali says that his injury this year has derailed him from title opportunities. He says that it's hard to watch other competitors take his spot.

Vollmayer asks Ali to talk about his days as a police officer. He says that he enjoyed his time as an officer. He wanted people in the community to few him as one of them; that he wasn't above anyone.

Additionally, he talks about his interview on CBS News and how happy he is to be an inspiration to Muslum fans.

Breaking News w/ McKenzie Mitchell

The New Day will defend the tag team titles against The Revival on Friday Night SmackDown.

Johnny Gargano is not cleared to compete at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

The WWE Universe Has Responded:

"Yes"- 60%

"No" - 40%

It looks like Vollmayer and Big Show will hug it out soon!



Before the show ends, Braxton announces that Heavy Machinery will appear on next week's episode!



