Rapid Rundown

-The panel begins the show by discussing NXT TakeOver: WarGames and the final matches announced before the event.

-They also talk about Bray Wyatt's chilling message to Daniel Bryan on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.



Heavy Machinery Joins In-Studio

Before coming to the studio, Heavy Machinery showed off their cooking skills to The Bump crew outside. R-Truth joins in on the fun.

Kayla Braxton asks Otis and Tucker about their previous wrestling experiences before coming to the WWE. A few photos/videos of Tucker and Otis' college wrestling careers are shown.

After, they discuss their time in NXT. Braxton shows a clip of when Heavy Machinery got called up to the main roster.

Dan Vollmayer brings out a cardboard cut-out of Mandy Rose for Otis. He is grabbing on to her and doesn't notice that Rose is right behind him, via video camera.



Mandy Rose Joins In

A few clips are shown of Rose and Otis' friendly encounters. Vollmayer wants to know if there is something between Rose and Otis. Before she answers, Braxton announces that Rose's father sent an exclusive video to The Bump. Her father states in the video how he likes Otis.

Next, Braxton asks Rose about Fire & Desire and what they plan to do as a team going forward. Rose hopes that she and Sonya Deville will get another shot at the women's tag team titles. She also adds that she's very confused as to why she and Deville aren't on Survivor Series.

The panel thanks Rose for joining them. Otis starts to sing and dance after she leaves.



The WWE Universe is Asked...

"If You Could Only Have One, Would It Be..."

"Steaks?" or "Weights?"



Top Rope Topics

-Stone Cold's new show, "The Broken Skull Sessions," premieres after Survivor Series on the WWE Network this Sunday. Ryan Pappolla is excited that The Undertaker is the first guest on the show.

-Matt Camp hopes that another feud will occur between Bryan and The Miz, especially after Bryan's appearance on "Miz TV" last week.

-Evan T. Mack believes that Lio Rush is on a whole new level ever since he won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

-Vollmayer is looking forward to the men's triple threat match at Survivor Series.

-Braxton discusses Mia Yim's match on NXT last week. She was impressed with how hard she fought in the ladder match. With that being said, Yim joins the panel.



Mia Yim Joins In

Yim joins the panel via video camera. They ask how she's holding up. She says she's ready for WarGames this weekend.

Mack wants to know her team's strategy going into WarGames this Saturday. She refuses to give anything away.

Camp asks Yim about her past hardships that she spoke about on Lilian Garcia's podcast, and if the WWE gives her a big enough platform to discuss these sensitive subjects. Yim states that WWE does give her the platform she needs to speak out about domestic abuse and women's rights. She's glad that she can be the voice for the voiceless.

Shelton Benjamin joins the discussion. He adds that Yim is one of his closet friends, and that he's proud of how far she's come in this business.

The panel concludes their interview with Yim and Benjamin.



Breaking News w/ McKenzie Mitchell

-There will be a "Watch Along" during Survivor Series. The guests have not been announced just yet.

Before the show ends, Braxton announces that next week's guest will be Trish Stratus and The New Day.



The WWE Universe Has Responded:

"Steaks" - 76%

"Weights" - 24%



