It looks like WWE may be planning some sort of eSports gaming league.

The company filed to trademark "WWE SGL" and "Superstar Gaming League" on Monday, November 11.

The trademark use for each name filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) reads like this:

"Entertainment services, namely, the production and distribution of an ongoing show in the nature of video games; gaming services in the nature of conducting online computer game tournaments; providing a web-based system and on-line portal for customers to participate in on-line gaming, operation and coordination of game tournaments, leagues and tours for recreational computer game playing purposes; organization of electronic game competitions; entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of a game show; entertainment services, namely, conducting live video games; provision of information relating to electronic computer games provided via the internet; entertainment services, namely, providing on-line computer games; providing ratings and reviews for video game content; entertainment services, namely, providing a website featuring games; entertainment services, namely, providing on-line reviews of computer games; gaming services in the nature of conducting online computer game tournaments; organization of electronic game competitions"

There's no word yet on what they have planned for the "Superstar Gaming League" but it could have something to do with the popular UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel. This is the channel that Xavier Woods launched in 2015. There has been speculation on if Woods still owns the channel after earlier this year WWE started referring to UUDD as "WWE's popular gaming channel, hosted by New Day member Xavier Woods." WWE started heavily promoting the channel a few years ago, and it seemed like they were giving Woods and the UUDD crew more guests and access to outside events. With that said, Woods always seemed proud of UUDD and it seems unlikely that he would sell it.

Stay tuned for updates on the Superstar Gaming League.