WWE reportedly has plans to reveal two new title re-designs soon.

There's no word yet on which titles were re-designed, but @Wrestlevotes reports that both have a "real good shot" at being revealed on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode from Philadelphia. It was said that tonight is a "big night for titles" on the blue brand.

It was also noted that one design is "a bit more obvious than the other, considering the colors of both shows."

There's been speculation on WWE doing away with the red colors on the WWE Universal Title, currently held by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, now that it is on SmackDown and not RAW. That change was not confirmed but it's possible.

Stay tuned for updates on the title re-designs and be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.