Tuesday's episode of WWE Total Divas drew 258,000 viewers on the E! network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #58 on the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic list with a 0.13 rating in that demo.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 191,000 viewers and ranked #93 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.08 rating in that demo. This was lowest viewership in the history of the show.

Above is E!'s official video recap of the S09E07 episode.

Curse of Oak Island topped the night on the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.65 rating, with 3.146 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.240 million viewers, but ranked #17 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic. NCIS on CBS topped the night for network TV with 11.648 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership and 18-49 Demographic Ratings Tracker for the ninth season:

Episode 1: 252,000 viewers with 0.11 rating

Episode 2: 261,000 viewers with 0.13 rating

Episode 3: 281,000 viewers with 0.13 rating

Episode 4: 279,000 viewers with 0.12 rating

Episode 5: 283,000 viewers with 0.12 rating

Episode 6: 191,000 viewers with 0.08 rating

Episode 7: 258,000 viewers with 0.13 rating

Episode 8:

Season 8 Total: 3.917 million viewers over 10 episodes

Season 8 Average: 391,700 viewers per episode

Season 7 Total: 6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes

Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode

Season 6 Total: 9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes

Season 6 Average: 613,000 viewers per episode