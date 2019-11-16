WWE Untold: Sting's Last Stand, WWE Day Of: The 2019 WWE Draft, and a new episode of WWE Ride Along are all headed to the WWE Network, according to WWE Network News.

WWE Untold: Sting's Last Stand will premiere on Friday, November 22. Below is the official synopsis:

"For the first time in his legendary 30-year career, Sting challenged for the WWE Championship. "The Vigilante", Seth Rollins and more reveal the never-before-told stories behind what became The Stinger's final match."

WWE Day Of: The 2019 WWE Draft is scheduled to hit the network before Survivor Series on Sunday, November 24. Below is the full preview:

"Go behind the scenes of the 2019 WWE Draft, and follow Bayley, Charlotte Flair and others as they experience the career-changing moment of being drafted to either RAW or SmackDown."

Finally, a new episode of WWE Ride Along will stream this Monday after RAW. The two groups will feature WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita, and also Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali, and Apollo Crews. Full synopsis below:

"On the way to the Friday Night SmackDown premiere on FOX, Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali and Apollo take a trip down memory lane in Los Angeles, while Trish Stratus and Lita make a pit stop at the Santa Monica Pier!"