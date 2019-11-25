Injured WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports, and said there is no timetable for his return to action.

Carroll will publish the full interview soon, and we will keep you updated on the full piece, but he sent us an early quote from Woods.

"There's no real timetable on when I'll be back. It could be 5 months. It could be 9 months. There's a lot of wiggle room in there," Woods said.

Woods has been out of action since suffering an Achilles tear at a WWE live event in Sydney, Australia last month, and at first it was said the injury was very bad. Woods underwent surgery on October 25. It was reported that he would likely be out of action until the summer of 2020 at the earliest, meaning he would miss WrestleMania 36. It sounds like that timetable may have changed, based on what Woods told Chuck.

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Big E are currently holding the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, their first reign with Woods out of action.

As noted, Woods will be on WWE's The Bump tomorrow morning, and he remains active on the UpUpDownDown gaming channel on YouTube.