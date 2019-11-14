WWE has announced a RAW Tag Team Titles match for Monday's RAW from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, which will be the final red brand episode before WWE Survivor Series.
Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins won a Triple Threat over The Street Profits and The OC at today's WWE live event in Mannheim, Germany, to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Ryder and Hawkins vs. Erik and Ivar was then announced for Monday's show.
The match will determine who goes into the Survivor Series for the non-title Triple Threat against WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.
Below is WWE's announcement on Monday's match, along with Instagram video from the live event in Germany:
Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins to challenge Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders
A Triple Threat victory at WWE Live in Mannheim, Germany, has led to a golden opportunity for Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins that could shift the balance of not only Raw, but Survivor Series as well.
After defeating The O.C. and The Street Profits in a match at the Live Event, Ryder & Hawkins will get their big chance when they challenge reigning champs The Viking Raiders this Monday on Raw.
To say the fan favorite former champs face a tall order is an understatement. Erik & Ivar remain undefeated in traditional tag team action, most recently knocking off former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster. But Ryder & Hawkins' persistence speaks for itself, as does recent history. The all-champions' Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series has already been upended thanks to The New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Title victory against The Revival, and it's not out of the question for Ryder & Hawkins to (again) defy the odds and (again) change the complexion of next Sunday's battle for brand supremacy.
Tune in to Raw to see who heads to Survivor Series as Raw Tag Team Champions, this Monday live at 8/7 C on USA Network.