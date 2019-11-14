WWE has announced a RAW Tag Team Titles match for Monday's RAW from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, which will be the final red brand episode before WWE Survivor Series.

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins won a Triple Threat over The Street Profits and The OC at today's WWE live event in Mannheim, Germany, to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Ryder and Hawkins vs. Erik and Ivar was then announced for Monday's show.

The match will determine who goes into the Survivor Series for the non-title Triple Threat against WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.

Below is WWE's announcement on Monday's match, along with Instagram video from the live event in Germany: