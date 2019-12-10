Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is set to compete for a final time against current division titleholder Stipe Miocic. Both hold a win over the other, but the trilogy bout might be delayed several months into 2020.

Cormier, talking with MMAjunkie, explained why we might not see the third encounter until this coming summer.

"There's no time for us to fight until maybe June," Cormier said. "The way the UFC quarterly schedule is looking, the UFC essentially, with them announcing Tony (Ferguson) and Khabib (Nurmagomedov) for April, there's really no time. We're going to be waiting a little bit."

For the former Olympian and soon-to-be retired fighter, the delay is not exactly what he was hoping for. Cormier lost to Miocic this past August after defeating him in 2018.

"I would like it to happen sooner than later, that's all I would like to say," Cormier said. "I feel like the more time I get away from last year's back surgery, the better I feel and I'm starting to feel like myself."