Abraham Washington was unceremoniously fired from WWE in 2012 after making an on-air joke related to Kobe Bryant's rape case in Colorado. Afterwards, he then went on Twitter and blasted WWE for their double standards while also stating that he felt that he was a casualty of Linda McMahon's pursuit of a Senate seat.

Washington reflected back to that time when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"Honestly, at the time I was hurt and shocked that I was released. So I said things that were unfortunate and I regret saying those things. I've since apologized to WWE and I've put it all behind me with a clean slate. But I'm very regretful for that stuff," stated Washington.

"I'm not sure what it was at the time as I was kinda reaching for straws. It was seven years ago so at this point, I can't even say."

He understands why fans were upset about the joke as it was a rape joke and he hopes he can move on from it.

Washington was mic'ed at ringside when he made the Kobe joke on Raw. He described the initial reaction to the joke once he went backstage after the match.

"When I made it, I didn't know it was that bad," revealed Washington. "When I got back, that's when I felt the heat. Everybody's kind of staring. Vince is over in his position but he didn't look up or say anything. I was called to the back and was told that it wasn't very good what I just did. Then they let me know I had really messed up and I had to sit in the locker room wondering what just happened.

"That's the only time I felt like I really messed up, but no one really said anything to me after that. I didn't feel blackballed, it's just oops, I made a big mistake."

Washington's joke was unscripted and was something he came up himself. He didn't get it approved beforehand and he discussed what he learned from this experience.

"The way things are, there is a level of responsibility that comes with having a microphone, whether it be lived or taped. You have to be conscious of your environment and who you're working for and what the situation is. Do what needs to be done in order to make the show as great as it can be while working within that frame," stated Washington.

"If you decide to go into business for yourself and say or do things that aren't in accordance with your employer, then you have to accept the consequences. Usually that is being made an example of so I would say do your best at what they want you to do and not what you want to do.

"As far as what I want to do, I would love the opportunity to get back on TV with this character. If the door opens for something else, then I will take that opportunity and see what I can do from there. So, I'm excited and just hoping for the best."

Shortly after Washington's firing, CM Punk called the move justified when talking to TMZ. Washington weighed in on Punk's comments and also him pointing out that Punk got destroyed in UFC.

"Punk is a great guy. That's me making light of certain situations," Washington said of the UFC jab. "I've never had any issue with CM Punk. We weren't really close in WWE – he kept off to himself but wasn't rude or anything."

Washington recalled Punk paying for his and a couple of the boys' dinners one night. The waitress let him know Punk had picked up their tab and Punk gave them a thumbs up from across the restaurant.

"I really do mean the best when I say congratulations to him on getting back and I wish him the best. I've never had a bad experience with the guy, and to tell the truth, I've never had any bad experiences in WWE with people being rude," said Washington. "Everyone was always cool in the locker room. Of course, people had bad days but it was nothing malicious where it made me say, 'Oh, I'm gonna have to kick his ass.' Everybody worked together. Everyone was on a team accomplishing a goal."

You can support Rev. Jeremiah Constantine (aka Abraham Washington) by following him on Twitter @JeremiahConsta3. Washington's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of Thursday's episode of our WINCLY podcast.

