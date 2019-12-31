As noted, the wedding officiant/pastor for last night's WWE RAW wedding between Lana and Bobby Lashley was played by a local actor.

We now know that the officiant was played by actor Rick Malone.

Malone took to Facebook, as seen below, and commented on the wedding segment.

He wrote, "The craziest 20 minutes of my professional acting career!"

"It was a wild night in Hartford CT last night at WWE/RAW!," Malone wrote in another post.

Malone noted on his Facebook page that he has acted in The Merry Wives of Windsor, Master Page, Capital Classics, and other projects.

Above is video from the wedding, for those who missed it, and below are Malone's Facebook posts: