WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that NXT Champion Adam Cole will defend his title on the Wednesday, December 18 episode on the USA Network.

Cole will defend his title against the winner of a Triple Threat on next Wednesday's show, between Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Finn Balor.

Below are the updated line-ups for the next two weeks of NXT TV:

December 11 Episode:

* Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defends against Angel Garza

* #1 Contenders Triple Threat: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor vs. Keith Lee

December 18 Episode:

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Rhea Ripley

* NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against the winner of next week's Triple Threat

Stay tuned for updates on the next few weeks of NXT TV.