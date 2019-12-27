AEW has announced its card for AEW Dark: Homecoming Edition in Jacksonville, Florida.
The current card is the following:
* SCU vs. Kip Sabian and TH2
* Santana and Ortiz vs. Austin and Billy Gunn
* The Nightmare Collective Will Appear
The episode will air the following Tuesday on AEW's YouTube channel.
Below is AEW Dark's announcement:
