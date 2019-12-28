AEW announced tonight Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for Dynamite: Homecoming on January 1st.

Sammy Guevara commented about the match, "2020 IS MY YEAR! And I'm starting 2020 by turning Dustin into dust."

Below is the updated card for AEW Dynamite: Homecoming:

* Taz makes a special appearance

* MJF appears

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros

* AEW Women's Champion Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Jon Moxley - AEW World Champion Chris Jericho feud continues

* Jon Moxley vs. Trent

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara