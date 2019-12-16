AEW has announced details on their last February show of the month.

It was announced that the Dynamite debut in Kansas City will be held on February 26 from the Silverstein Eye Center Arena in Kansas City, MO.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, December 20 at 11 am CST / Noon ET. Stars featured on the graphic for Kansas City include AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Britt Baker.

